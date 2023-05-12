Seven talented students from Tracy High School have secured spots in various Drum Corps International (DCI) groups this season, further cementing the school's reputation for excellence in music.
The students and their respective DCI groups are: Juan Bautista on trumpet, Gabriel Jarata as drum major, Dominic Smith on trumpet, and Garrett Whitlock on tuba in the Blue Devils B corps; Michael Gregonis on guard with the Sacramento Mandarins; Abraham Amaral on guard with the Seattle Cascades, and Kamron Qasimi on trumpet with the Phantom Regiment.
Last year, Kamron Qasimi, Michael Gregonis, and Dominic Smith were part of the Santa Clara Vanguard Cadets and won Open Class Gold, demonstrating their immense talent and dedication to drum corps.
Drum Corps International is a highly competitive marching arts activity that involves brass, percussion, and color guard sections. The DCI groups travel around the country during the summer months, performing at various competitions and events. Securing a spot in one of these groups is a significant achievement and testament to the student's skill and hard work.
Tracy High School is proud of these seven students and their achievements. They have worked hard to earn their spots in the DCI groups and represent the school and community on a national stage.
