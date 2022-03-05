Students from Tracy High School showcased their legal prowess as the winners of the 2022 San Joaquin County Mock Trial Competition. The Tracy team will represent the county in the state competition later this month.
Mountain House High’s mock trial team took home second place in the field of six schools that competed.
Mock trial features student defense and prosecution teams as they try a case, with students also taking on the roles of witnesses, courtroom clerks, bailiffs and courtroom artists.
This year’s case had students trying the hypothetical case of People v. Cobey, the trial of Jamie Cobey, who is accused of first degree murder and voluntary manslaughter in the killing of her landlord and next-door neighbor Erik Smith.
A pretrial issue for students centered on the Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable search and seizures.
Mock trial had 58 students compete in six rounds over two weeks.
Along with Tracy High and Mountain House, the other school competing were Pacific Law Academy, Merlo Institute of Environmental Technology, Stockton Early College Academy and Venture Academy Family of Schools.
Because of COVID-19 precautions the competition was moved from the San Joaquin County Courthouse to a virtual format over Zoom.
The San Joaquin County Mock Trial event is co-sponsored by the San Joaquin County Bar Association and the San Joaquin County Office of Education in cooperation with the Constitutional Rights Foundation along with the assistance of court judges and attorneys.
Tracy High will compete in the Mock Trial State Finals on March 17-20 over Zoom.
To learn more about Mock Trial visit https://www.crf-usa.org/mock-trial-program/what-is-mock-trial.
