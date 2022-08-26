The newest neighborhood park in the Tracy Hills 1B development will be named in honor of Brighter Christmas founder Gene Birk in recognition of his decades of service to the Tracy community.
The Tracy City Council unanimously accepted Gene Birk Park during the consent calendar portion of Tuesday’s council meeting.
The 5.38-acre park’s master plan was approved in January by the Parks and Community Service Commission and in early February the Parks and Recreation department began to solicit names for the new park.
The department received eight name nominations with one application being withdrawn for Raymond Morelos who had already been approved by council for a linear park in Tracy Hills.
The parks commission reviewed the name applications and recommended three names with Gene Birk Park as their top choice.
Also in consideration was Daniel R. Schack Park and Gouveia Park.
In their nomination form for Gene Birk Park, Dorlane Thrasher, Steve Abercrombie and Lori Sparger cited Birk’s many years of community service and efforts to better the Tracy community as reason for naming the park for him.
In the application they stated, “For many years Gene has been contributing time, money and energy (and his big heart and many tears) to enhance the lives of people of all ages. He has definitely contributed to the Tracy community and deserves to be recognized for his accomplishments; don’t you agree?”
Along with starting Brighter Christmas 45 years ago, Birk is an active member of the Tracy Breakfast Lions, the Elks, is on the board of the Tracy Public Cemetery District and has served with numerous community organizations in the past including Tracy Sister Cities, the California Dry Bean Festival and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tracy.
Gene Birk Park will feature nature inspired play equipment, large and small dog parks and an easement trail connecting to other Tracy Hills Parks along with other amenities.
The park is scheduled to be completed by mid to late 2023.
