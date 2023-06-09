Integral Communities, the developer of Tracy Hills, has won Master Planned Community of the Year at the 2023 Building Industry Association of the Bay Area (BIABA) Major Achievements in Merchandising Excellence (MAME) Awards held May 19 at Blackhawk Museum in Danville.
The award acknowledges the BIABA selection for best overall marketing and presentation for a community: design and sensitivity to natural or created environments, design appeal, creative use of space, materials, amenities, architectural continuity, landscape design and signage and community site planning.
“Our team members and our builder partner, Lennar, at Tracy Hills should be congratulated for their efforts and day-to-day work of promoting Tracy Hills, creating the vision, and creating a connected community through fun, engaging events,” said John Stanek, principal, Integral Communities.
Tracy Hills is a 5,411-acre resort-style master-planned community in the foothills of southwest Tracy. At buildout the community will include approximately 6,500 homesites along with walking, hiking and biking trails, three elementary schools, retail and office developments, a new fire station, and community amenities like The Residents’ Club, pool, outdoor gathering area with an open lawn and adjacent game area, and several parks and outdoor recreation areas.
Integral Communities’ portfolio includes apartment communities, mixed-use developments, and master-planned communities throughout California. The company is headquartered in Newport Beach with regional offices in Encinitas and San Ramon.
