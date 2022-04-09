The Tracy City Council on Tuesday hired a new city attorney.
On a unanimous vote the council approved the contract for Bijal Patel, who will become the new city attorney on April 25. She replaces Leticia Ramirez, who left the city in November 2021. Gregory Rubens from the Silicon Valley office of law firm of Burke, Williams & Sorensen, LLP, in San Jose has been the interim city attorney since then.
In her report to the council Tuesday, Tracy Human Resources Director Kimberly Murdaugh said that Patel is presently the special counsel for the City of Oakland’s Howard Terminal Project at the Port of Oakland. Her 20 years of experience also include serving as Deputy Director of Property Development and Management for the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, and as Deputy City Attorney with the City of San Francisco on the Port of San Francisco Team.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting and speech from Houston Baptist University, and earned a master’s degree in city planning from U.C. Berkeley.
Patel will earn a salary of $241,000, with benefits including retirement through the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, health benefits similar to those offered other department heads, as well as car allowance and 9 months severance pay should the city choose to end her employment.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
