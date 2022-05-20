Tracy history will be on display again as the Tracy Historical Museum plans on reopening in early July following a 2-year COVID closure.
John McVey, president of the West Side Pioneers Association, which operates the museum in the city-owned building at 1141 Adam Street said the museum was closed to the public in March of 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions. In the past several months the museum has allowed visitors by special request and plans to reopen to all on July 9.
McVey has been coming to the museum about three days a week during the closure to answer phones and other things at the museum and there was still interest in coming to see Tracy history during the closure.
“I’ve had people call, especially during the holidays, wanting to bring friends and family though the museum. I didn’t mind bringing in small groups — four to five people — to go through and it’s been fairly good,” McVey said. “We’ve almost had as many people through this last year as we would in a normal year.”
He said he maintained the closure out of an abundance of caution regarding the pandemic.
“Probably way too much. I’d rather be safe than sorry,” McVey said.
At the West Side Pioneers last board meeting they decided to reopen the museum after the Fourth of July holiday.
The plan is to open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Tracy Area Genealogical Society (TAGS) on the second floor of the museum will open from noon to 5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month.
The museum covers the history of Tracy with tens of thousands of items including photographs, letters, documents and larger items from military uniforms and artifacts to safes and iron presses.
“In our library downstairs we have a number of binders of early people, early businesses and things that have happened through the present,” McVey said.
Reopening the museum will also require some additional help from volunteers.
“We would like to be able to have at least one if not a couple of docents who can show and lead,” McVey said. “What we’ve done in the past is have docents who meet people at the door and say we’ll let you have a self-guided tour and if you have any questions come back. It all depends on who all is here. If I could just get four or five people who would say 3 hours a month, I could build a schedule on that.”
During the closure McVey said the museum has still received donations and he is trying to figure out the best layout from the display. He hopes in September the European Train Enthusiasts will return with their model railroad display.
“Our biggest thing here is a lack of space, both within for display and storage, we have very limited storage here,” McVey said.
He hopes the reopening will also bring back school tours.
“We’re hoping to continue with the Monday third-grade tours. Our big thing there is it takes four or five if not six people (docents) to do that,” McVey said. “I’m hoping by September we can start the third-grade tours again.”
The West Side Pioneers Association also manages the school program at the old Lammersville Schoolhouse in Clyde Bland Park, and usually give tours January through May.
During the next month McvVey hopes to arrange the layout of display cases in the museum for their reopening and prepare in case the annual model train display from the European Train Enthusiasts club returns to the museum in September.
“I would just hope more people are aware we have a museum. I would hope that people would broaden that knowledge and maybe find a way in the next few months to stop by,” McVey said. “If people have anything that’s Tracy related artifacts, whether it’s letters or yearbooks, anything else that has something to do with Tracy or they have pictures or memories of generations back — anything they think we could be interested in we would love to set up a time to do that.”
• Contact Glenn Moore at gmoore@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4252.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.