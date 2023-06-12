Hundreds of people joined in a procession from the Tracy Portuguese Hall to St. Bernard’s Catholic Church as the 99th Tracy IPFES Holy Ghost festa was celebrated on Sunday.
Portuguese societies from across the region joined to procession from the hall on Ninth Street to the church.
Queens and their side maids led by banners from the different societies traveled through downtown Tracy on the way to the church for a solemn High Mass celebrated by Monsignor Ivo Rocha.
After the Mass the procession traveled back to the Portuguese hall for community meals of sopas e carne — a traditional meal of boiled meat, bread and broth —served for free to visitors. Johnny Vargas who led this year’s sopas meal, said about 1,000 meals would be served during the day.
The yearly celebration — in Portuguese, Festa do Divino Espirito Santo — is a cultural and religious tradition that honors Queen Isabel of Portugal, a 13th century monarch who prayed for the end of a famine and was eventually sainted for her faith, humility and service to the poor.
This year’s festa celebration concludes Friday evening with the return of bloodless bullfights to the Campo Pequeno bullring behind the Portuguese Hall following a three-year hiatus.
The bullfight will feature two horse mounted bullfighters or “cavaleriros,” Paulo Ferreira of Hilmar and David Gomes of Portugal along with “forcados,” teams of men who grab and stop a bull as it is charging a line of men, with one team from Portugal, joining a team from Turlock in the bullring.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
