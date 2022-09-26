Students at the Tracy Learning Center turned to the silver screen for inspiration as they joined in the Millennium High homecoming parade along Central Avenue and 10th Street Friday afternoon.
TLC Goes to the Movies was the theme with each school and each class at Millennium taking a different movie to highlight in their parade entry.
The Millennium High Falcons wrapped up their homecoming taking a loss in the football game against Encina Prep at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium.
