Tracy Little League’s Gold Team (GT) has enjoyed an outstanding summer season on the diamond thus far, most recently advancing to the Northern California State Tournament which is set to take place in Selma, Calif. On July 9.
The young athletes have been the toughest out of all teams up to this point, winning all three tournaments that they have participated in leading up to the state championships.
Tracy got off to a great start by coming out victorious in the District 67 Tournament of Champions. They defeated Mountain House 16-13 in the championship game, led by Sidon Lanning’s two-run home run and Lincoln Perry going 3-4 at bat with four runs batted in.
Also of note in that one, Noble Del Rio went perfect 4-4 at bat and Nate Winn went two for three. On the mound, James Isler pitched for 4 ⅓ innings and struck out eight batters. En route to the final, GT defeated Patterson 17-2 and Weston Ranch 8-7.
The District 67 All-Stars tournament followed in which GT too went undefeated. Tracy just outlasted Weston Ranch in the previous tournament and they would face them again in another nail biter to start this one off, pulling out another close one with a 14-13 win. The other two games leading up to the championship clash were a lot more straightforward. GT took down Salida 13-3 and Patterson 13-1.
In the grand finale, Tracy took on Northgate and came out 9-6 victors. Winning their second straight tournament championship game by a margin of three scores, it was a great test of character for the team.
On offense, Lanning connected with two out of four pitches for a double and a triple respectively. Ryan Crotts chipped in with a home run on 1-2 hitting. Isler once again pulled the strings on the mound, pitching for four innings and striking out 10 batters for the win.
Then, it was time for the last hurdle before getting the chance to square off against some of the state’s best: the Section 6 All-Stars Tournament. Tracy started off with a bye before playing out a thriller against Linden and winning 9-8 to advance to the championship game.
GT would go on to face Atwater with all the marbles at stake. They won 17-6 after a tremendous fifth inning in which Tracy put eight runs on the board – allowing none – to pull away from their opponents for good.
Isler shined on both ends of the ball. He went 3-5 at bat with two doubles and a home run and pitched for 4 ⅓ innings – striking out 10 batters. Winn also went 3-5 at bat with one triple and two singles. Perry emerged from the bullpen to close the game out for Tracy, pitching for ⅔ inning and striking out two batters.
• Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.