A Tracy man has been arrested in Texas, and is accused of killing a woman there on Sept. 7.
The Snyder Police Department reported that officers followed up on a call at 12:46 p.m. regarding an unresponsive woman at a home on 37th Street in that city. The woman, 34-year-old Ashley Renea Terazzas, was found deceased at the scene.
Snyder Police detectives identified Anthone Maurice Cobb, 41, as the suspect, and Snyder Police and Texas Rangers found and arrested Cobb.
Snyder Police did not release any further information on the case, such as the circumstances of the woman’s death, the type of injuries, whether she knew Cobb or the specific charges against him. The Snyder News reported on Wednesday that Cobb was first arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and then charged with murder.
Snyder is a town of about 11,000 residents in Scurry County, Texas, and is midway between Dallas and the New Mexico border. It is unclear how long Cobb had been in that area.
Cobb had been arrested previously in San Joaquin County, with multiple arrests recorded in the San Joaquin County Court system going back to 2001, including arrests for theft, assaults, drug possession and vehicle code violations, plus a 2018 case where he was arrested for attempted murder in connection with a daytime stabbing on 11th Street.
In that case a Tracy Police officer on patrol on Sept. 12, 2018, saw a man lying in the eastbound lanes of 11th Street near the intersection with 10th Street, just west of Tracy Boulevard, and saw that the man had been stabbed. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Police quickly identified Cobb as the suspect and arrested him that afternoon as he was driving a van onto eastbound Interstate 205.
About 8 months after he was arrested, Cobb pleaded no-contest to a charge of assault with a deadly weapon and he was sentenced to 4 years in state prison.
More recently he was named in an insurance fraud case in San Joaquin County, with offenses listed from October and November 2022, and a San Joaquin County judge issued a warrant for his arrest on Aug. 15.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
