A Tracy man was arrested Sunday morning as part of a multi-agency operation investigating rival crime syndicates operating throughout Northern California
Gurminder Singh Kang was one of seven people arrested for conspiracy to commit attempted homicide at a Sikh temple in Sacramento where a shooting occurred during a parade and festival that critically injured two men on March 28.
The months-long investigation searched for groups responsible for numerous violent crimes and shootings including five attempted murders in Sutter, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Yolo and Merced counties.
The investigation produced 20 search warrants which were served in different locations, including Tracy, Sunday morning. The sweep netted 17 arrests and the seizure of 41 firearms including AR-15s, AK-47s and handguns.
Other crimes the investigators made arrests for included a shooting at a pre-wedding party in Yuba City in September 2021, two men stopped in San Joaquin County with a fully automatic weapon for conspiracy to commit murder, one person in Sutter County for possession of child pornography and an assault weapon and five men arrested for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder for a shooting in Woodland in December. Two of the men arrested for the shooting in Woodland are wanted in India for multiple killings.
At a press conference on Monday, Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupre announced the investigation named “Operation Broken” that stemmed from violence in the Sikh community dating back to 2018.
“For the past several years the peaceful Sikh community has been plagued by acts of violence committed by two warring criminal syndicates. These acts of violence began with fistfights and sword attacks in the Sikh parade in Yuba City in 2018 and have escalated to shooting, beginning with a shooting at a wedding party in September of 2021 here in Yuba City. Since then, these syndicates have been involved in an additional 10 shootings and 11 men total have been shot,” Dupre said.
She said the shootings included five people shot outside a Stockton temple in 2022 and the two men shot at the Sikh parade in Sacramento in March.
The initial acts of violence led to the investigation of the criminal syndicates by the Yuba Sutter Narcotics and Gang Enforcement Task Force and became known as Operation Broken Sword because during the sword attacks in 2018 a suspect broke a sword while beating someone.
Dupre said the investigation involved the Department of Justice, FBI, the Drug Enforcement Agency, Homeland Security Investigations, the California Highway Patrol Special Operations Unit and local law enforcement agencies along with district attorney offices from Sutter, Sacramento, San Joaquin and Yolo counties along with their investigators.
In her comments Dupre said even though there was a shooting at the temple law enforcement was able to stop two vehicles prior to arriving at the parade and recovered two assault rifles with large capacity magazines and four handguns, arresting seven men at that time, one of which was Kang.
“While a shooting did occur at the temple, we were able to stop a mass causality incident. If those weapons would have gotten into the parade it could have been a bloodbath,” Dupre said. “This operation shows not just Sutter County’s commitment to keeping Sikh celebrations and the Sikh community safe but those celebrations and Sikh communities throughout Northern California, not just here in Sutter County.”
Dupre said the investigation was to keep the greater community and the Sikh community safe and stressed anyone with any knowledge of any of the shootings to call their tipline at 530-822-2026.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.