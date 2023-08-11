A Tracy man died of his injuries Monday morning after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the intersection of South Lammers Road and Western Pacific Way.
The California Highway Patrol reported that at 4:33 a.m. the motorcycle rider, identified as David Ventura, 63, of Tracy, was northbound on a 2012 Suzuki on Lammers Road, and an 18-year-old Tracy man driving a 2016 Ford was southbound on Lammers Road when the driver of the Ford slowed down to make a left turn onto Western Pacific Way, directly into the path of the motorcycle.
The motorcycle crashed into the right front side of the Ford, and the rider was ejected and landed on the roadway. The CHP reported that Ventura sustained major injuries and was rushed by ground ambulance to San Joaquin General Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
The CHP noted that the driver of the Ford was not injured. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
The CHP is asking that anyone who witnessed the crash call the Tracy CHP Area Office at (209) 319-4300.
