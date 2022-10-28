Kaleo Schreiner, 28, of Tracy, was sentenced to 45 years to life by a Fresno County Superior Court judge for killing his ex-girlfriend, 27-year-old Megan Troen on July 20, 2015.
A new release from the Fresno County District Attorney Office said Schreiner was sentenced by the Hon. Arlan Harrell on Thursday in Department 33 the Fresno County Superior Court after he pled guilty on March 17 for Troen’s murder. The sentence also had an enhancement for personal discharge of a firearm during her murder.
The investigation began on July 30, 2015 when Troen’s body was found floating in the California Aqueduct near Firebaugh in Fresno County.
Troen had been shot seven times including once in the back of the head and then dumped in the canal.
The Tracy Press reported in 2015 that Troen had sent an email to her mother on the night of July 20 saying she was going for a drive with her ex-boyfriend Schreiner, who was 21 at the time of the murder.
Troen’s body was found 10 days later in a seven-mile stretch of the aqueduct near West Nees Avenue off Interstate 5, in between gates to stop objects from floating through.
Detectives initially considered Schreiner a person of interest in the investigation, and a murder warrant was issued for Schreiner on Aug. 6.
The investigation turned to Southern California when Schreiner was arrested by the El Monte police on a charge of rape on Aug. 21.
Police had received a report of the attack by a man that matched Schreiner’s description. After a four-hour search he was found hiding behind a garage and after resisting arrest, he was taken into custody with a K9 unit after he was shot with a less-than-lethal bean bag round. A loaded handgun was found by officers nearby.
He was later transferred to Fresno County jail to face charges for Troen’s killing.
In October of 2017 evidence presented at a preliminary hearing showed Schreiner had created a “kill list” with items needed for Troen’s murder.
At Thursday’s sentencing the judge said Schreiner was eligible for a reduction in sentence but opted to impose the firearm enhancement on Schreiner’s sentence to protect the public.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.