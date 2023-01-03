A 20-year-old man from Tracy was shot and killed while attending an illegal sideshow in Turlock early Saturday morning.
The Turlock Police Department identified the victim as Dayron Ledezma on Tuesday afternoon.
A news release from the Turlock Police Department said Ledezma was shot as officers responded to a sideshow forming near the intersection of Fulkerth and Tegner roads on the west side of Turlock.
It was the second of two illegal sideshows that Turlock Police and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to Friday night and Saturday morning.
When police arrived the intersection of Fulkerth and Tegner roads at 1:06 a.m. Saturday, officers could hear gunfire coming from the area. Officers teamed up and made their way toward a crowd where they believed the gunshots originated.
Vehicles fled the area as police arrived. Police detained several people and also found two men with gunshot wounds, including Ledezma , who was unresponsive. Officers began life-saving measures, but he died at the scene. The second man who was shot had what police described as non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police, with the assistance of a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department helicopter, pursued a driver who ignored officers’ orders to stop, and that car crashed on Taylor Road. Police do not believe anyone in that car was involved in the shooting.
Turlock Police detectives and investigators with the Major Accident Investigations Team responded to the scene to interview multiple witnesses and process the scene. They remained on-scene for over eight hours.
Investigators believe the shooting of Ledezma stemmed from a prior conflict between the suspect and the victim and it does not appear to be a random act of violence.
Police are also investigating a man who showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound at about the same police responded to the report of the shooting, but that man told police that the incident where he was shot occurred elsewhere.
Sgt. Michael Parmley of the department’s office of professional standards, said investigators are reviewing video obtained at the sideshow as they work to identify the suspect in the shooting. As of Tuesday morning, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with video of the sideshow or the shooting is asked to contact to Det. Raul Garcia at (209) 664-7314.
The first sideshow was reported at 11:52 p.m. on Friday, and occurred in front of Wakefield Elementary School at the intersection of South Avenue and South Orange Street in south Turlock.
Police say participants in that sideshow pointed lasers at officers as they attempted to break up the sideshow. Police also attempted to make traffic stops on vehicles at the scene, and pursued at least two cars as they fled. One of those cars crashed and the California Highway Patrol is investigating that crash.
Anyone with information about this investigation to asked to call Det. Brandon Bertram at (209) 664-7323, or contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780 or email to tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
