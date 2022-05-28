At the age of 100 Adolph “Doby” Garcia Martinez is still learning.
The longtime Tracy resident celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday, and in those years he has worked in farm fields, as a television repairman, and he is a self-taught electrician.
Garcia Martinez was born on May 24, 1922, in Redlands in San Bernardino County. He and his father and two brothers followed the crop harvest in California, working in the fields up and down the state. He was 18 years old when the family settled in Tracy.
Garcia Martinez received his draft notice shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor drew the U.S. into World War 2, but the military rejected him for medical reasons. He was treated for respiratory ailments at Bret Harte Center, and then returned to Tracy where he worked at a variety of jobs and businesses in town, including Daylight Market on Central Avenue.
He married Josephine Gamboa in 1945, and went to school in Los Angeles to become a television technician. He learned the trade quickly, and upon his return to San Joaquin County he worked for Martin’s TV in Stockton, Associated Electronics in Livermore and for Sears, which is where he retired from in 1985. He also repaired televisions at home as a side job.
He and Josephine were married for 44 years until her death in 1989. They had five children, three of whom are deceased with two living daughters, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, plus one great-great-grandson.
He stays active managing his rental properties with the help of one of his daughters, and his interests include home repair and maintenance, including electrical repairs, and he is an avid reader. He also enjoys going to the casino and dining at his favorite restaurant, Perko’s.
