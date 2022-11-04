Tracy Moose Lodge #2283 will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary with a gala on Saturday starting at 5 p.m.
“We are excited to have our members and guests come together for an evening of food and entertainment,” said Michelle Billings, a Moose Lodge member and coordinator for the gala. “Our gala will highlight our members, our work in the community and our history.”
The lodge at 36 E. Sixth St. was built in 1899 by the Sumner Lodge of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, after an original structure of the same size burned in a massive fire in 1898. The Loyal Order of Moose established the Tracy lodge location on July 15, 1972. The Odd Fellows later sold the building to the Moose in 1974.
A raffle will be held to collect donations for children and elderly in the local community. Tracy Moose Lodge participates in community service events throughout the year, benefiting a range of organizations that help children, families, seniors, and veterans in the Tracy region.
After a 2-year hiatus, Bingo was back at the lodge this past Sunday. The bingo event is open to the public and the next one is Nov. 27. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and games start at 2 p.m.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
