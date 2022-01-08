Two Tracy area students have received their degrees joining winter graduates from the from the University of Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Shaila Rana of Mountain House and Shyamasundhar Singamala are winter graduates from the private university.
Rana received a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Information Technology and Singamala received a Master of Science degree in Information Technology.
The University of the Cumberlands is a private university in Kentucky offering undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.