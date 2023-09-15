On Sept. 21, GROUNDATION, a reggae band native to northern California, will be performing in Brentwood at the Brentwood Emporium. The band is led by Tracy-local Harrison Stafford and was formed in 1998.
After multiple world tours in 2022 and 2023, this is the band’s first show in Northern California. The show is a part of the Hebron Gate 20th Anniversary Tour. This was the band’s 3rd album, released in 2002. Since its inception, GROUNDATION has released 10 studio albums and toured in over 35 countries. According to Stafford, their fan base is the biggest in Brazil and France.
“This Brentwood show is actually the 20th anniversary of this particular album, Hebron Gate, that really launched us around the world.” Stafford says. He says that the band doesn’t have many opportunities to perform in Northern California so this will be a “special show.”
Stafford started the band with his fellow classmates at Sonoma State University, while studying Jazz. He then created a course called “The History of Reggae Music.”
“It’s been a lifelong love affair with the music, and the island [Jamaica], and the people.” Stafford said about his fondness for the genre.
Groundation’s music can be found on Apple Music, Spotify, and Deezer.
