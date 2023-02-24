Kai Umayam of Tracy a student in the photographic and imaging arts program at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York has been named to the Dean’s List of the for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.
Full-time undergraduates seeking a degree are eligible for the dean’s list if their grade point average for the term is equal to or greater than 3.4, they have no incomplete grades, no grades of D or F and are registered and completed a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Rochester Institute of Technology is , founded in 1829, enrolls about 19,700 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the United States.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.