Jonah Gattey of Tracy has been named to the University of Mississippi’s fall 2022 semester Dean’s Honor Roll List.
The Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester grade point average between 3.50 and 3.74.
To be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
The University of Mississippi, known as Ole Miss, is the state's flagship university with 16 academic divisions including a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an honors college acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action.
