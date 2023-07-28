Editor,
If there was ever an example of a need for a change one only needs to look back at the last few months of what has transpired here in the city of Tracy.
First we have a city council meeting that lasted more than 8 hours with literally nothing being accomplished, including the approval of the aquatic center that was proposed more than 20 years ago and had a ground breaking in 2018.
Then we can move on to the forced resignation of the city manager which cost the city in excess of $275,000 dollars so he would go away quietly. I have been told that he was the 10th city manager in the past 11 years.
They did pass the resolution to increase sewer rates in order to upgrade the sewage treatment plant. One has to question why developers who have added 25,000 new homes in Tracy in the last 30 years have not been charged for these necessary upgrades. We should also question why our roads are in the condition that they are & never seem to get fixed. Long ago road widening projects like Corral Hollow never get completed.
The city also continues to accept the lowest bid for city landscaping service, which proves the point that you get what you pay for. Dead, dying and diseased trees line every street. Time and time again landscaping is being replaced all over the city because of poorly maintained sprinklers and bad horticultural practice. The contractor hired last year to clean out the storm drain canals literally ripped out the landscaping and pruned the trees using a backhoe. Much of the debris was left in the canals to block culverts when it rained. They also damaged sidewalks & other city property.
Tracy needs change.
James Nelson, Tracy
