Hundreds of runners filled south Tracy streets with a sweet prize set in their sights as the Fourth annual Tracy Tracy Police Activities League Donut Dash 5K Fun Run returned Saturday morning after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fun run drew 307 people that ran or walked the 3.1-mile course starting at Thoming Park looping around Sycamore Parkway and South Tracy Boulevard.
Sgt. Dan Pasquale has organized all four Donut Dash Fun Runs and knew it was important to being the race back to the community now.
“It means getting the community involved in a great, huge event like this. We had so many people that would write and call us asking when is it coming back and they missed it, especially during COVID,” Pasquale said. “To bring it back now we just had so many people register right away and we’ve gotten nothing but positive feedback. It’s just a great chance for us to engage in the community again in an event that they all look forward to.”
Donut Dash runs in 2020 and 2021 were cancelled due to COVID restrictions but the plan was to bring the run back since it has a special place in the Tracy community.
“It’s one of the only ones in Tracy which is big. It’s a nice tree-lined run for most if it which is nice, and doughnuts. Honestly everyone loves the fact that uniformed officers at the halfway point are handing doughnuts to people, and uniformed officers here (Thoming Park) are giving doughnuts away. It’s just a fun event with free doughnuts,” Pasquale said.
Elizabeth Hunter was at her third Donut Dash and first time with her fiancé Tony Medeiros. Medeiros, a personal trainer, made all his clients attend the Donut Dash.
“We do runs when we can. We’ve done the polar run, that type of thing, but it’s just fun, it’s a way to get everyone together outside the gym and do something in the community,” Hunter said. “I like it a lot. I think it’s nice to see everyone out with their kids doing the run. It’s nice seeing things get back to normal.”
She said didn’t have a time she was trying to beat.
“I think my top time was 31 minutes and I almost died because I was running with a friend and the chief of police then, it almost killed me,” Hunter said.
Medeiros said he made all his fitness clients join the run.
“Just love community events, bringing the community together, and getting healthy, with donuts and a run,” Medeiros said.
Pasquale said about half the participants walk the course, often with their children and strollers.
Boxes of doughnuts were set out for runners at the park along with a water and doughnut hole station at the races halfway point along Schulte Road near the Save Mart shopping center.
Michelle Contreras was in her first Donut Dash and brought six of her friends. She had signed up before for a run that had been cancelled during the pandemic.
“This is the sweetest race ever,” Contreras said. “I think a lot of people have been waiting for it, to get back out and do something like this in our town, it’s exciting. I’m going to do a little bit of running along with some really quick walking.”
Participants were given a doughnut-themed medal at the finish line. The top male and female runners were given a trophy with honors going to Bryce Pasquale as the fastest male competitor with a time of 18:14 and Jaclyn Hepler as the top female with a time of 21:43.
With COVID restrictions lifted Pasquale said the Donut Dash is one of several activities planned
“It’s a fundraiser for PAL which creates partnerships with officers and the youth of Tracy. We’re giving these kids who might not have a chance to do some of these activities, we’re giving them that chance. All the money that we make in the Donut Dash goes toward those programs — whether it’s the football camp, the skateboard one we’re doing coming up, boxing club, run club —all those,” Pasquale said.
Upcoming Tracy PAL events include a Speed and Agility Football Camp at West High on June 21, beginner skateboard lessons on July 9 and a Paint with Police on July 20.
For more information on upcoming events and the Tracy PAL program visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/tracypal or www.tracypal.com.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.