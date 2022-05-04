Tracy Police Sgt. Richard Graham said the COVID-19 pandemic may have knocked the Tracy Police Activities League gym down, but they weren’t down for the count as boxers headed back into the ring for the gym’s grand reopening on Saturday following a 2-year closure.
“Boxers are supposed to be resilient; you are supposed to fall and get back up. That’s what our program is doing,” Graham said. “We took a fall but we’re standing back up like Coach Guillermo said: back and better than ever.”
He’s referring to Coach Guillermo Aragon, who was with the first group of coaches that helped open the PAL gym at 311 West St. in 2018. A boxing ring and workout equipment filled one large bay inside a maintenance building of the Tracy Homes neighborhood, operated by the Housing Authority, County of San Joaquin.
Graham said that after 2 years of COVID-19 closures PAL couldn’t overlook the importance of reviving the neighborhood program.
“We’ll keep working and it’s really exciting to see all the faces and it makes all the frustrating and hard work behind the scenes worth it.”
The program, pairing police officers with youth from the community, was originally spearheaded by officers Charles Baker and Dan Pasquale. Both boys and girls participated in the boxing program -- which teaches discipline, physical fitness, sportsmanship and life skills -- when the COVID-19 pandemic brought it to a crashing halt in 2020.
After state COVID restrictions were lifted Graham led the effort to restart the program.
“The prior board did such amazing work in providing this gym that once we opened the door we knew we were committed. There’s too much work that has gone into this, we have to keep this going,” Graham said. “The second we opened this door we saw all the work and we had to just build on it and take that momentum and see what we could do with it.”
Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington welcomed the community back saying he has high hopes for the future of the gym and the PAL program.
“We’ve been pushing hard to get this PAL program back up so that our officers, the coaches and the community can come together and be good partners. We want to be good mentors to young men and women who can participate in this program,” Millington told the crowd, adding that he is fully committed to the PAL program.
“We’re going to do everything we possibly can to make this the best PAL program in this region,” Millington said. “This league is not only about athleticism but education and being able to enrich the kids and get the kids involved, infused in productive activities,” Millington said. “Our officers are coaches, mentors, examples that we need to partner with these young people. My hope is, that even though this was the foundation of the PAL program, to expand it to different sports.”
Graham said PAL hopes to partner with members of the community who have the ability to offer a variety of activities beyond individual and team sports.
“Today its boxing but it could be coding, or someone is interested in arts and crafts, anything. That’s really the intention of this program is to provide activities. That’s why we didn’t want to name it the ‘athletic league.’ It’s activities,” Graham said. “We figure if we can offer them activities and outlets then that allows us to be a part of it, mentoring, just building relationships with our youth in the community. We don’t need to recreate the outlet. We just want to partner with anyone who has the outlet — so we can partner together and provide that activity.”
Aragon described the enthusiasm for the program when the PAL gym first opened, and he is eager to recreate that energy.
“It was really tough to see this place close down because of COVID, it really was. Seeing our boys every day and then not, all that hard work, the commitment, that time, it was tough,” Aragon said. “But we really are blessed, really are fortunate today to be able to open back up and better than ever. Really, really excited for everything to come.”
At one point before the closure they had reached the gym’s size capacity of 15 kids but usually averaged about 10 to 12 kids.
“Before COVID hit we had a few kids competing in really good shape. Obviously, that is hard to get to that point and all that work it was pretty disappointing,” Aragon said.
He said the boxers contacted him during the pandemic for any word of when the gym might reopen.
“When I started making some calls, it looks like we might be able to get this going again everybody was excited, so excited,” Aragon said.
He said in the few months they have reopened they are starting to get a consistent group of kids.
The gym had lost some of their more experienced boxers during the pandemic that aged out of the program.
“We’ve got a lot of new kids now that are really excited, showing up every day. It just feels great to see new faces,” Aragon said.
Currently the PAL gym is open to boxers Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, meeting at 6 p.m. for about an hour with some of the more experienced kids staying a little bit longer.
Tony Palafox, 16, was with the PAL program a few months before the closure began.
“Since I was a kid in middle school I always wanted to do boxing. I bought my own boxing bag when I was a kid and you know we had no boxing in Tracy then. My mom told me this gym was open and then I came here and since I’ve been here I love it,” Palafox said.
He said he was disappointed when the ring had to close during the pandemic.
“It was tough because right before it closed I had a tournament coming up, a boxing match, and it got shut down. I was unmotivated and I didn’t work out,” Palafox said.
He welcomed the ring’s return and a chance to get back to a regular gym schedule again.
“I’m happy, I can be back in the gym doing what used to do and I love it,” Palafox said. “We have a schedule — we’re out of trouble, we’re out of doing other things, it keeps us busy.”
Graham hopes coaches can help build character in the youth that participate.
“We think those are formative years where we can really have some true impact on who they become and hopefully if someone is on the wrong pathway we can turn them back on the right road,” Graham said.
“Boxing is built on resiliency. You know in boxing you are going to fall; it’s about standing back up.”
For more information on the Tracy Police Activities League visit https://www.tracypal.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/tracypal.
• Contact Glenn Moore at gmoore@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4252.
