Edmund Kemprud, a doctor who practiced in Tracy and Dublin, was convicted in federal court on 14 counts of illegally prescribing opioids and other controlled substances to patients.
A news release from the California Attorney General’s office on Nov. 19 announced that Kemprud had been found guilty by a jury in a prosecution by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.
A multiagency investigation involving the California Department of Justice Division of Medi-Cal Fraud and elder Abuse, the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency found Kemprud had been prescribing opioids to patients in Tracy and Dublin without a legitimate medical purpose.
Investigators said between September 2018 and March 2019 Kemprud prescribed opioids without first determining the patients’ medical and prescription histories, conducting a proper medical examination, confirming the legitimacy of the patients’ complaints or assessing the risk of the patient’s potential abuse of the drug.
In the indictment in December 2019 he was alleged to have prescribed opioids hydrocodone and oxycodone, which are powerful painkillers, and the anxiety medication alprazolam, also known as Xanax, “outside the course of professional practice and not for legitimate medical purposes.”
Between Sept. 6, 2018, and March 5, 2019, Kemprud is accused of prescribing a total of 295 hydrocodone pills, 230 oxycodone pills and 60 alprazolam pills to two undercover state investigators on 14 separate occasions.
He was arrested on Dec. 9, 2019 and charged with 14 felonies.
After the conviction, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert said, “This defendant displayed a blatant disregard for patient safety and the law. Although he knew his treatment of patients was unlawful, he continued to pump dangerous drugs into the community. It took the effort of agents, investigators, undercover officers, medical professionals who practiced with the defendant and pharmacists to bring an end to Kemprud’s illicit prescription writing.”
Kemprud is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 14. At the time of his arrest officials said the maximum penalty for the charges Kemrud faced were 20 years in prison, a fine of $1 million, or both.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
