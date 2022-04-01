Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington introduced two new police officers at Tuesday’s Tracy City Council meeting.
Joseph Bourassa is a graduate of Manteca High School and comes to Tracy after 2½ years working with the Stockton Police Department, working mostly in south Stockton. His hobbies include traveling with his fiancée and three children.
Abel Perez Miranda comes to Tracy after 2½ years working with the Oakland Police Department, working in east Oakland. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from California State University, Stanislaus, and his hobbies include marksmanship and Brazilian jiu jitsu.
After the badge-pinning ceremony and oath of office, Millington noted that both officers were hired on the recommendation of police officers already working with the Tracy Police Department.
