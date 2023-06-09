The city of Tracy recently announced five promotions and one new officer for the Tracy Police Department. Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington introduced them at the May 16 Tracy City Council meeting.
Lt. Mike Roehlk has been with the Tracy Police Department since February 2013 and has served as a patrol officer, motor officer, patrol sergeant and as a sergeant with the general investigations unit. Roehlk began his law enforcement career in 1994 with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked in the county jail, on patrol and in investigations and a detective in the county’s auto theft task force. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice management from Union Institute & University in 2012, and completed FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEDA) Trilogy training.
Sgt. Leticia Infante joined the Tracy Police Department in January 2008. Before that she worked at the Stanislaus County Probation Department, Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, and with the Livingston Police Department. While with the Tracy department she has served as a patrol officer, school resource officer, a member of peer support, with the directed patrol unit, as a recruit training officer, is an instructor at San Joaquin Delta College, and has worked with the general investigations unit. She earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice management from Union Institute & University in 2013 and a master’s degree in public administration from Bellevue University in 2014.
Sgt. Jake Comber started with the Tracy Police Department in March 2014. Before that he was a military police officer with the U.S. Army from 2007 to 2012, and served in Iraq and Afghanistan with the 101st Airborne Division. While with the Tracy Police Department has worked patrol, special enforcement team, as a field training officer, special investigations unit, as a defensive tactics instructor, and as a SWAT team operator and team leader.
Cpl. Ray Reynoso started as a Tracy Police Department trainee in 2014, and has served on patrol, special enforcement team, SWAT team and a gang detective in the general investigations unit. He earned an associate of science degree from Modesto Junior College in 2010 and is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
Cpl. Josh Petitt joined the Tracy Police Department in September 2017 shortly after he began his law enforcement career with Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. He has served on patrol, special enforcement team, SWAT team and range cadre. He holds a bachelor's degree in sociology with a minor in criminal justice from Notre Dame de Namur University in 2012.
Officer Angelo Arnaudo started his law enforcement career with the Ripon Police Department in January 2020 and joined the Tracy Police Department in April of this year. He has served as a patrol officer and a member of the SWAT team. He holds an associate degree in business from Modesto Junior College.
