MODESTO - Members of the Tracy Police Department Explorer Post 504 put their law enforcement skills to the test, winning four first-place awards during the 11th Annual Central Valley Explorer Competition at Enochs High School in Modesto.
The two-day competition held last Friday and Saturday featured 26 Explorer posts from across California.
Cpl. Wesley Bancroft, one of the Tracy Police Explorer advisors, said the teams compete by demonstrating how they would react to scenarios any police officer might face on patrol.
“It’s an accumulation of different scenarios that are designed to introduce and expose future law enforcement candidates in the profession to different scenarios that we deal with, unfortunately, on a normal basis nowadays,” Bancroft said. “They are going to be exposed to anything from a burglary in progress with potential suspects inside to a DUI traffic stop to a regular traffic stop where they have to write a citation to a high-risk traffic stop with a simulated stolen vehicle occupied with several subjects inside.”
The competition is sponsored by the Tracy, Ripon, Manteca and Modesto departments, with each of the four departments creating at least four different scenarios and providing the proctors and role players for each one. This year Explorers faced 15 different scenarios.
“We’re not here to grade them on how their department may react to a certain scenario because we realize there are different ways to do police work and other agencies train a little differently, we’re not here to dock them on that,” Bancroft said. “We may be able to show them a different way of doing it and maybe it’s a better way of doing it. The biggest thing is them coming here and getting the experience.”
Bancroft said organizers try to make each scenario as realistic as possible for the Explorers.
“A lot of these Explorers here have never been to a competition so this is their first time experiencing something like this. You can train at your department for these kinds of scenarios but when you come to a competition — you’re not going to get any more realistic than what you’re experiencing in competition and we have heard that from numerous teams. The takeaway, the experience that they get when they come to each of these competitions and scenarios, that’s the value right there,” Bancroft said.
Jonathan Hedrick, 18, has been on the Tracy Police Explorer post for about three years and said he has wanted to follow a career in law enforcement ever since watching police while growing up and hearing stories about police officers his father knew.
He attended the competition last year and said it showed them what a career in law enforcement could be.
“It’s very interesting, it has a lot of the things you would be doing normally. A lot of the scenarios feel realistic, it’s good practice because it’s pretty much what we’re going to be doing for those of us that are going to be trying to get into law enforcement someday,’ Hedrick said.
Hedrick took part in several of the competitions, including burglary, DUI stop, domestic disturbance and bus assault.
“I like the team aspect of it. It is a very team-oriented thing. You have to communicate with your guys, you have to know your guys and you make a good connection with them and get to know them really well,” Hedrick said.
He said he hoped his team could improve from last years’ competition performance and fix some of their mistakes.
“We learned a lot last year, did a few things we could have done better but it’s always a learning experience,” Hedrick said. “We messed up on a few things, we could have looked harder, better, could have been intricate with the things we did. We could have been more detailed in our searches and could have been a bit more prepared.”
He said they were taking those lessons learned from last year to this year’s events.
Hedrick said he was looking forward to the high-risk traffic stop the most.
“It takes the traffic stop to another level and it’s a lot more interesting because it takes more teamwork, more coordination and it’s more hands on instead of paperwork. It’s more fun, but not in the real world,” Hedrick said.
After the two days of competition Tracy Police Explorers took first place in the Traffic Stop, Burglary in Progress, Vehicle Search, and Hostage Negotiations scenarios
Hedrick urged anyone who might be interested in law enforcement to join the Explorer post.
“Tracy Explorers is a great opportunity for people interested in law enforcement, or who even just want to try it out for a bit. We’re always looking for more people so anyone is free to try out, see if they like it and if they do they can stick with us and hopefully we get a better team, get more people and get to know more people better,” Hedrick said.
Typically, the age range for Explorers is 14 to 21-years-old, with students required to have completed the eighth grade.
“It is a good program and competition because it is eye-opening for a lot of young people, this will be either yes, I want to do this, or maybe law enforcement is not for me,” Bancroft said. “And we collectively would rather them experience it now than a year into the job and say this isn’t for me after they have put in all that time and effort into the academy.”
Bancroft said the Tracy Police Explorer post is actively seeking young men and women to join the program who are looking at law enforcement as a career.
Students can put an application in to join and as long as they maintain grades and perform their duties as an explorer. Explorers are in the program continuously, year-round when they join until they age out.
Anyone interested in the program can contact Bancroft at (209) 831-6533 or at Wesley.Bancroft@tracypd.com or they can go to the explorer’s website page at https://tracypd.com/bureau-of-field-operations/explorer-program.
