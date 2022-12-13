Children decorated Christmas cookies and the Tracy Police Department collected toys for families in need this holiday season at the Cookies with the Cops and Toys for Tots toy drive with the Tracy Police Activities League held at the Tracy Police Department Saturday morning.
Rain forced the event inside the Police Department lobby as bins were set up at the entrance for residents to drop off their donations of new unwrapped toys.
Children visiting could decorate their own Christmas cookies from 100 cookie kits provided by Raley’s.
The toy drive was originally scheduled to be held along with Tracy Java and Jalopies, but rain kept the cars away from the event.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.