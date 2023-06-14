Members of the Tracy Police Department showed their support for the Special Olympics of Northern California as they joined in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Tuesday morning.
20 members of the police department ran two mile from the police station to Plascencia Fieldsas part of the San Joaquin County leg of the torch run.
Police received the torch handoff from members of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation who ran to the police department parking lot from the former Deuel Vocational Institution Prison site on Kasson Road.
The torch run, benefiting the Special Olympics, began June 12 with a ceremony at the state Capitol in Sacramento and will continue through June 23 with five different routes through 30 counties and more than 180 cities in Northern California.
More than 3,500 law enforcement personnel from 200 different agencies are expected to participate.
The run ends in Santa Clara next Friday where the Northen California Special Olympics games will have an opening ceremony at Santa Clara University with competitions set for Friday and Saturday.
Tracy police will hand the torch off to the Modesto Police Department who will take it as part of the Stanislaus County leg of the torch run.
