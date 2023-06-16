Tracy Police Department Lt. Ricardo Hernandez was one of five local law enforcement professionals to graduate from the FBI National Academy Session #286 earlier this month.
Hernandez was one of 200 law enforcement professionals to attend the session at the FBI training facility at Quantico, Virginia.
Other regional graduates include Capt. Andrew McCulloch, California Highway Patrol, Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen, Fairfield Police Department, Lt. David Madrigal, Fresno Police Department and Lt. Josiah Arnold, Madera Police Department.
The 10-week program features courses including intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science. The National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training and participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend.
Students receive tuition, books, equipment, meals, lodging, and travel to and from the training facility at no cost.
Officers attending the FBI National Academy Session #286 had an average of 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to serve their agencies in executive-level positions.
The session hosted students representing law enforcement agencies in 47 states and the District of Columbia, 25 countries, five military organizations, and six federal civil organizations.
Since its founding in 1935, more than 54,366 law enforcement professionals have graduated the FBI National Academy. The goals of the modern FBI National Academy include improving administration of justice in police departments and agencies both at home and abroad and raising law enforcement standards, knowledge, and cooperation worldwide.
