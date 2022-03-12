Tracy Police Lt. Octavio Lopez is the city of Tracy’s Employee of the Month for March.
Tracy City Manager Michael Rogers introduced Lopez at the March 1 Tracy City Council meeting, and described his nearly 20-year career with the city.
Lopez joined the department in December 2002 and then attended police academy and became an officer. He has worked in investigations, traffic safety, defensive tactics instructor, procedural justice instructor, community preservation, and special weapons and tactics, and has also served as the department’s SWAT commander.
He was promoted to lieutenant in November 2018 and has served as patrol watch commander, commander of the Community Services Division and led the merger of the city’s Code Enforcement Unit into the Police Department, a 2-year effort.
While in charge of the Community Services Division he has worked on homelessness response, and created and maintained partnerships with other organizations in the community, including Tracy Unified School District, Tracy Chamber of Commerce and Tracy City Center Association.
