The Tracy City Council formalized two promotions within the Tracy Police Department on Tuesday. Sgt. Dan Pasquale recently move up from his position as a police corporal, and Lt. Scott Muir was recently promoted from the rank of sergeant.
Pasquale has been with the Tracy Police Department since 1999, and in that time he has served as a patrol officer, general investigations detective, K9 handler and supervisor, neighborhood resource officer, defensive tactics instructor and the department’s Explorer advisor.
Pasquale is an Ironman triathlete and is president for the Tracy Police Activities League and organizer of the PAL’s annual Donut Dash benefit. He holds an associate degree from Lake Tahoe College and is finishing his bachelor’s degree from Liberty University.
Muir started his career with the Modesto Police Department in 2000 and started with the Tracy Police Department in 2007. While in Modesto he served as a patrol officer and a member of the SWAT team and street crimes team.
In Tracy has he has been a patrol officer, special investigations unit detective, and defensive tactics instructor and supervisor. As a neighborhood resource officer, he developed the department’s Operation Helping Hands project to locate services for people who are homeless. He holds a Bachelor of Science in behavioral and social science from University of Mary in North Dakota.
