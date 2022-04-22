The Tracy Police Department reached a milestone on Tuesday when Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington conducted the swearing-in ceremony for four new officers at the regular meeting of the Tracy City Council.
Millington noted that the addition of officers Estefania Rodriguez, Jack Hostetler, Brock DeWitt and Gabriel Silva brings the department staffing up to 100 officers for the first time. Millington added that as has often been the case with new hires, three of the four were referred by officers already within the Tracy Department.
Rodriguez had been a community service officer with the Tracy department for 7 months and recently graduated from the Delta College Basic Peace Officer Academy, and is close to completing her associate degree in criminal justice at San Joaquin Delta College.
Hostetler comes from the Los Banos Police Department, where he served 1½ years as a patrol officer before coming to Tracy. Prior to that he had been with the Selma Police Department Explorer program for 5 years.
DeWitt also spent 1½ years with the Los Banos Police Department as a patrol officer. He is presently attending National University in pursuit of a bachelor's degree in business administration.
Silva comes to Tracy after serving 3 years with Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department, where he worked in the custody and patrol divisions as well as the SWAT team. He has studied criminology at Modesto Junior College and Humboldt State University.
