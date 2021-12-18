The Tracy Police Department welcomed five new officers to the force this month. Chief Sekou Millington introduced the officers, who all started with the city on Dec. 1, at the Dec. 7 Tracy City Council meeting. Millington noted that all five came to Tracy on referrals from officers already with the department.
Julian Alejo comes from the Stockton Police where he has served the past three years. He is a 2009 graduate of Beyer High in Modesto and then attended Modesto Junior College. He graduated from the San Joaquin Delta College Police Academy in 2015.
Joel Chavez served with the Stockton Police Department for three years prior to coming to Tracy. While in Stockton, he was a member of that department’s Community Response Team. He and Alejo attended the Police Academy at Delta College together.
Andrew Glover is a graduate of Tracy High and was a member of the Tracy Police Department Explorer Post from 2006 to 2012. He received a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Chico State University and served with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department for the past nine years, where he has been a detective, hostage negotiator, riot team member and training officer.
Matthew Hohn comes from the Oakland Police Department, where he has served for the past five years as a patrol officer and community resource officer. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from St. Leo University in Florida.
Guillermo Zuniga had been with the West Sacramento Police Department for the past four-and-half years, where he worked in patrol and with the department’s mobile field force and honor guard. He graduated from Sacramento State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
