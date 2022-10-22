Tracy Police welcomes five new officers

The Tracy Police Department has welcomed five new officers to its ranks. Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington introduced them at the Oct. 4 Tracy City Council meeting.
Gillian Schuller comes to Tracy after 18 years with the Modesto Police Department, where she has served as a field training officer, crisis negotiator, Explorer advisor, recruiter, peer couselor and volunteer coordinator.
Joseph Blair and Adrian Macias served with the Stockton Police Department for the past four years, and Macias earned his bachelor of arts degree in psychology from U.C. Merced.
Noel De Loza and Sergio Molina served with Stockton Police for the past 2½ years. De Loza holds an associate degree from San Joaquin Delta College, graduating with honors after studying administration of justice, interdisciplinary studies and police science. Molina, who also worked as a correctional officer with Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department for 6 years, is pursuing an associate degree in criminal justice from Delta College.
