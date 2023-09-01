The Grand Theatre Center for the Arts opens the 2023-24 season with the exhibition “Through My Viewfinder” by Glenn Moore, Tracy Press Photography Editor.
The exhibition will be on display from Sept. 9 through Oct. 28 in the GWF Energy, Souza Family Foundation and South Galleries. An opening reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, and a Gallery Talk with Moore will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7. Both events are free and open to the public.
Through My Viewfinder includes a collection of photos from 1997 to the present, captured through events, sports, news and human-interest stories with images selected from the tens of thousands of pictures he’s taken on assignment. The exhibit will include images featured in the newspaper as well as many that never reached print. In documenting momentous and heartbreaking moments, as well as everyday life, Glenn’s images share and preserve the story of Tracy.
Moore is a Tracy native and an award-winning photographer working in the Central Valley for over 36 years in film and digital media. He holds a BA in Journalism – Photocommunications from California State University, Fresno. He served as a staff photographer for the Turlock Journal from 1988 to 1997 and joined the Tracy Press in 1997 as a staff photographer.
Today as the Tracy Press photo editor he manages photography operations, produces social media content, writes news and covers breaking stories.
“I have been privileged to be able to tell the stories of my hometown, the triumphs and tragedies, the ordinary and the unique events that make up our lives in Tracy,” Moore said. “From the Cantu murder case to the Royster Tire Fire, to our city’s solidarity and courage in the wake of the September 11 terror attacks, it has been an honor to look within and capture history through the lens and with the community.”
The Tracy Press has been published since 1898 and is currently owned and published by Will Fleet of Tank Town Media. The newspaper remains for thousands of people the prime source of news and information about Tracy and southern San Joaquin County. Tank Town Media LLC also owns and runs other weekly papers, including the Patterson Irrigator.
The Grand Theatre Center for the Arts is an interdisciplinary arts center offering professional and community-based fine arts programming through arts education, exhibitions, and performances of all kinds.
The Grand, owned and operated by the City of Tracy, hosts over 50,000 visitors per year and is currently in its 17th season of programming since opening in 2007. The 2023-24 Season is presented in celebration of the centennial of the historic Grand Theatre, which opened on Central Avenue in 1923. The Grand Foundation is a private 501(c)(3) fundraising and community partner of the facility.
The Exhibitions Program offers combinations of professionally produced exhibitions and visual arts-based events featuring local, regional, national, and international artists, as well as arts educators and organizations in all disciplines and genres. Programming is developed to include educational and interactive components such as demonstrations, gallery talks, receptions, residencies, and workshops.
Public hours for the Grand Galleries are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030
