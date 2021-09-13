Tracy remembered the sacrifices and victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago with several ceremonies involving students and first responders.
On Friday, members of the West High School Air Force Junior ROTC program held a 9/11 Remembrance Retreat Ceremony.
Cadets lowered and folded the flag in a special ceremony honoring the sacrifices of first responders and all the victims killed in the attack on the World Trade Center towers, Pentagon and a hijacked airliner that crashed near Shanksville, Pa.
Early Saturday morning South San Joaquin County Fire Authority crews lowered flags at each of the seven fire stations to half-staff, marking the time the first hijacked airliner crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Crews began their ceremony by turning on emergency lights of fire engines and equipment with a moment of silence as the flags were lowered.
South County Fire Authority also took part in a special bell ringing Saturday morning at the Tracy Connects event hosted by Mayor Nancy Young and the Tracy Chamber of Commerce.
Fire Chief Randall Bradley and members of the fire department Honor Guard rang a bell in sets of five, three times, as part of tradition when remembering firefighters that had died in the line of duty.
Saturday evening, Tracy Mayor Nancy Young held the Tracy Mayor’s Benefit “Reflect & Unite,” honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11 while also raising funds for local organizations. Jass Sangha also hosted her 19th annual September 11 Dinner and Fundraiser to honor the lives lost and the families of the victims of the terrorist attacks.
