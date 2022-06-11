Sai Pidathala of Tracy has graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and pre-med from Creighton University in Omaha, Neb., on May 14. Pidathala is one of 1,962 graduates from Creighton’s Class of 2022.
