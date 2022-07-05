A boy throws an oversize soccer ball back to players riding on the TUSC U9 Strikers girls soccer team float as it makes its way down Central Avenue during the 4th of July parade through downtown Tracy Monday morning.
A fireworks show for spectators at Kimball High School ended the Fourth of July celebration Monday night.
Two balloons inflate at Lincoln Park Monday morning to start Tracy’s Fourth of July festivities. High winds kept the balloons grounded.
Tracy Breakfast Lions Club members Greg Bidlack (from left), Tom Kelly and Jim Fisher man the griddles for the club’s Fourth of July pancake breakfast at Lincoln Park Monday morning.
A crowd watches as two balloons inflate at Lincoln Park Monday morning to start Fourth of July festivities in Tracy. High winds kept the balloons grounded.
Crew members stretch David Robinson’s balloon out on the grass at Lincoln Park for a planned launch to start Fourth of July festivities in Tracy. High winds kept the balloons grounded.
Visitors gather at Lincoln Park early Monday morning to watch a balloon launch to start Fourth of July festivities in Tracy. High winds kept the balloons grounded.
Jagdish Patel and Anh Lamb pull Gary Michalek ‘s balloon out as they prepare for a planned launch to start Fourth of July festivities in Tracy. High winds kept the balloons grounded.
A hot-air balloon launch from Lincoln Park was planned to start Fourth of July festivities in Tracy but high winds kept the balloons grounded.
A crowd gathers to watch Gary Michalek inflate his balloon for a launch from Lincoln Park to start Fourth of July festivities in Tracy. High winds kept the balloons grounded.
Pilot David Robinson inflates his balloon for a planned launch from Lincoln Park to start Fourth of July festivities in Tracy. High winds kept the balloons grounded.
Hundreds of people gathered early Monday morning at Lincoln Park for a pancake and sausage breakfast from the Tracy Breakfast Lions Club to kick off the Fourth of July festivities.
Tracy Breakfast Lions Club member Wes Huffman starts another batch of pancakes on the griddle during the Fourth of July pancake breakfast at Lincoln Park Monday morning.
Tracy Breakfast Lions Club member Bill Swenson cooks sausages for the club’s Fourth of July pancake breakfast at Lincoln Park Monday morning.
Greg Bidlack (left) gives Tom Kelly pancakes fresh from the griddle as they cook for the club’s Fourth of July pancake breakfast at Lincoln Park Monday morning
Tracy Breakfast Lions Club member Wayne Schneider hands out the breakfasts to guests at the club’s Fourth of July pancake breakfast at Lincoln Park Monday morning.
Visitors line up for the Tracy Breakfast Lions Club Fourth of July pancake breakfast at Lincoln Park Monday morning.
A mariachi band plays from the back of a trailer as the parade entry from Brother Moreno Painting Inc. heads along 10th Street during the 4th of July parade through downtown Tracy Monday morning.
Dancing horses on Central Avenue follow the mariachi band as part of the Brother Moreno Painting Inc. parade entry during the 4th of July parade through downtown Tracy Monday morning.
Uncle Sam menaces the crowd on Central Avenue from atop the Condemned Compound Haunted House entry in the 4th Of July parade through downtown Tracy Monday morning.
Tracy Tritons swim team members wave pool noodles as they ride down Central Avenue during the 4th Of July parade through downtown Tracy Monday morning.
McGruff the Crime Dog waves to the crowd as he rides in the turret of the Tracy Police Department Bearcat armored vehicle in the 4th of July parade through downtown Tracy Monday morning.
A line of off-road vehicles parade through downtown as the Rail Town Off-Road 4X$ Club joins the 4th of July parade Monday morning.
Stephen Ridolfi drives his entry for the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church Italian Catholic Federation in the 4th of July parade through downtown Tracy Monday morning.
Riders on the Tracy Masonic Family entry spray water on the crowd as they head along Central Avenue in the 4th of July parade through downtown Tracy Monday morning.
The Royal Gymnastics float joins the 4th of July parade through downtown Tracy Monday morning.
The American Legion and Tracy Veterans of Foreign Wars color guard leads the 4th of July parade through downtown Tracy Monday morning.
Classic Gymnastics team members perform as they walk along Central Avenue in the 4th of July parade through downtown Tracy Monday morning.
Members of the Girl Scouts Service Unit 116 hand out flags to the crowd gathered along Central Avenue during the 4th Of July parade through downtown Tracy Monday morning.
Members of the Tracy Moose Lodge 2283 walk in the 4th Of July parade through downtown Tracy Monday morning.
Cub Scouts from Pack 525 wave their flags as they walk down Central Avenue in the 4th of July parade through downtown Tracy Monday morning.
Sparkles the Clown waves to the crowd as she rides along Central Avenue in the 4th of July parade through downtown Tracy Monday morning.
Two fire engines and truck from the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority turn onto Central Avenue as they join in the 4th of July parade through downtown Tracy Monday morning.
Thousands of people gathered along 10th Street and Central Avenue to watch the 4th of July parade Monday morning.
Tracy Police Sgt. Mario Ysit hands out stickers to children on Central Avenue watching the 4th of July parade through downtown Tracy Monday morning.
Riders with Tracy Bike Life make their way down Central Avenue in the 4th of July parade through Monday morning.
