Tracy residents Jennifer Abel Pabst and Carlton McAllister Jr. were among the 142 new California Highway Patrol Academy graduates receiving their badges as they were sworn in as CHP officers on Friday in Sacramento.
Pabst is a 2004 graduate of West High School and attended California State University, Sacramento. Before entering the CHP Academy she worked as a public safety dispatcher for the CHP in Stockton. Her father Victor Abel, a retired CHP officer in the Valley Division Commercial unit, pinned the badge on his daughter during Friday’s graduation ceremony. She has been assigned duty in the CHP’s Hayward area office.
McAllister graduated from Tracy High School in 2010 and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Simpson University in Redding. Before joining the CHP Academy he worked in sales development for Continuant Inc. in Redding. He has been assigned to work out of the CHP’s Contra Costa area office.
Pabst and McAllister completed the 27-week CHP Academy where cadets are trained in policing, leadership, professionalism, ethics and cultural diversity. Cadets also receive training on topics including mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques, vehicle patrol, accident investigation, first aid, arresting suspects, report writing, issuing citations, emergency scene management and knowledge of various codes including the California Vehicle Code.
