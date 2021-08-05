Residents across Tracy took a stand against crime in their neighborhoods as they joined in the annual National Night Out Tuesday evening.
Neighborhood Watch groups held parties and gatherings on their blocks with caravans of police officers, firefighters, city council members and city officials, who visited 16 NNO locations spread across town.
The event gives residents the opportunity to meet and interact with police officers and other public safety and city staff in positive circumstance to help create relationships between them.
Police, fire and city officials fanned out in five caravans to visit block parties including large gatherings in Ellis and the Tracy Family Resource Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.