The Tracy Rotary Club has awarded college scholarships totaling $25,000 to 15 graduating seniors of high schools in Tracy.
The scholarship winners attended the May 9 Rotary meeting at Jorge’s El Tapatio Restaurant on 11th Street to receive their scholarship certificates from Daisy Jones, the club’s scholarship chairman.
Funds for the scholarships, ranging in value from $500 to $3,000, came from Tracy Rotary’s annual crab dinner, the club’s endowment fund and contributions from individual Rotarians.
Scholarship winners:
Kimball High School — Kayla Andrews, Julia Cordero, Emerald Trinh, Stacy Du, Caitlynne McNamara and Juliana Powers.
West High School — Maya Gill, Hannah Jackson, Fernando Zepeda, Lily Banchero, and Jasmina V. Patchell.
Millennium High School — Prexxie Jilliane Abrigo, Emily Barrios Cruz and Giovanna Chukwuma.
Tracy High School — Julia Sawin.
