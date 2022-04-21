Tracy’s own Noel Colina, 62, completed his eighth Boston Marathon on Patriot’s Day Monday, April 18. Colina crossed the line at the 3 hour, 43 minute, 49 second mark – six minutes faster than the Boston qualifying time.
Colina said that he ran the event “relaxed and in celebration mode” having already qualified for next year’s edition of the race. The runner reported that the conditions in Boston were sunny, cold and windy with significant headwinds at Heartbreak Hill.
With that in mind, Colina said he paced himself conservatively from the start until the 16th mile. At that point, he was already in anticipation of the Heartbreak Hill challenge and around 30 seconds below the marathon goal pace. Colina then increased his pace to below eight minutes per mile on the last four mile stretch to finish off the marathon in a negative split.
The Boston Marathon was the fourth marathon Colina ran in the last seven months. Colina qualified for next year's race with a time 16-minutes below the Boston qualifying time at the Modesto Marathon three weeks ago.
Colina said he is “committed to continue challenging the Boston Marathon’s tough qualifying standards.”
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.