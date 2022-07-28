Tracy’s BEAST Athletic Performance Track and Field team qualified big for the USA Track and Field (USATF) Junior Olympics that are taking place in Sacramento this week.
Under the watchful eye of West High’s T.J. Williams as the head coach, the BEAST athletes dominated during the Region 16 JO Trials and have sent a sizable squad to compete for the highest honors at Sacramento State University’s Hornet Stadium.
The headline act was Cameron Williams of West. A leader of the Wolf Pack’s track and field program, Williams had an up and down journey at the trials that eventually led him onto a new path in which he is diligently pursuing success.
Williams is the No. 1 ranked 110 meters hurdler in the state of California, but an unfortunate fall in the qualifying heat saw the sprinter suffer subsequent disqualification. As a result, Williams refocused his sights on the 400 meters hurdles event.
As per his school and club coach, T.J., Williams’ goal is to secure gold by the end of the week. Overcoming adversity is a huge part of a young athlete’s development and Cameron has the perfect opportunity to do just that and then some.
Williams came first in his 400-meter hurdles qualifier in the boys 15-16 age group with a time of 1:00.11.
BEAST also delivered several other first place qualifiers with Andrew Bishop being the fastest in the 15-16 100 meters and 200 meters. Bishop clocked his personal best time of 10.94 in the 100 and followed it up with 22.10 in the 200. Myles McFarland came first at 15.55 in the 110 meters hurdles qualifier.
In the boys 15-16 relays, BEAST saw their 4x100 (44.41) and 4x400 (3:45.09) teams advance from first place. The former consisted of LaRico Tezeno, Yusef Poblano, Alex Muhammad, and Bishop. The latter featured Leonel Moreno, Mason Beloney, Jonathan Hupman, and Williams.
In the girls 15-16 age group, Alana Farve came first in the 800 meters race to secure her ticket to the state capital. She clocked a time of 2:32.39, just under four seconds better than second place. Elizabeth Byars bested her competition in the Shot Put with a distance of 11.02 meters – her personal best.
Moving onto the 17-18 age group, Wyatt Wiggans came first in the boys 200 meters with a time of 21.90 to qualify. Brianna Willis won out in the girls Long Jump with a personal best distance of 5.59 meters. Amongst other to qualify, West’s Timothy Miles advanced by finishing second in the 400 meters hurdles (57.86) and fourth in the 110 meters hurdles (15.63) – his PR.
Last but not least, Donnie Freitas came third to qualify in the 15-16 Shot Put with a distance of 11.77 meters and Poblano added to his relay qualification with an individual berth, finishing second in the boys 15-16 100 meters (11.12) with a personal best time.
The USATF JO event kicked off on Monday, July 25 and is running through Sunday, July 31.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
