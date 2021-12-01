Members of the Tracy Jewish community joined with residents to light a menorah in front of Tracy City Hall to celebrate the second night of Channukah Monday evening.
Rabbi Levi Meijers of the Chabad of Tracy Jewish Center led the menorah lighting at city hall as the center’s first event as an established Jewish community.
“Let’s take that light, the light of Channukah the light of the menorah, and make sure it’s not just on this menorah, but on the menorah in our homes. Let’s light the menorah in our heart and soul,” Meijers said.
The Chabad of Tracy Jewish Center started about a year ago as an organization that focuses on bringing Judaism’s traditions, education and culture to Tracy, and making them accessible.
Their inaugural event was a Channukah celebration held virtually last December because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Monday’s menorah lighting drew about 200 people that gathered near the fountain at city hall to light candles on a 12-foot-tall menorah.
During the observance, one additional candle on the nine-branched candelabra will be lit each night.
Councilwoman Eleassia Davis helped Meijers bring the menorah to City Hall.
“The biggest thing about tonight is just supporting the diversity that’s within the community and being inclusive of everyone,” Davis said. “I’m just proud of you all for being here. I want to extend a warm welcome and a very happy Channukah to the Jewish community and thank you for being here and educating us and bring this to the community.”
Meijers thanked everyone for their efforts and the crowd for coming to their first public event.
“We all came here tonight on this special night of Channukah and were all inspired, were all excited. When it comes to Channukah, every year we think of the menorah. We take, blow the dust off, scratch the rust off and we put candles inside and light the menorah. We’re excited, we’re inspired and we feel Jewish,” Meijers said. “But then Channukah ends, and we put it back on the shelf and we’re not so Jewish until next year’s Channukah.”
Meijers told the crowd the word Channukah means education and dedication.
“If there is one theme this menorah tells us is education and the way we educate ourselves, our children our family that is through dedication,” Meijers said. “Tonight, we’re not lighting the whole menorah, just two lights, it’s the second night of Channukah. Tomorrow through lots of dedication and education we light three lights. But after Channukah, after eight lights, we don’t put the menorah away. We put the menorah away but there are two menorahs, there’s this menorah and the menorah lighting our soul, and that only gets bigger and bigger.”
Meijers was joined by Tracy Mayor Nancy Young who helped light the ceremonial first candle and thanked Chabad of Tracy for having the ceremony at city hall.
“We just want to honor this celebration tonight and acknowledge the menorah is a powerful expression of a heritage and courage of the Jewish people,” Young said. “Freedom to worship is an essential right in our country and the tradition of Channukah reminds us of the importance of this right and the need to advocate for the fundamental dignity of every person. The lighting of the menorah recalls freedom over oppression, light over darkness and dedicating ourselves to be the engine of the miracle we seek.”
Meijers was joined by former Tracy High football coach Wayne Schneider to say a prayer before lighting the menorah.
The 12-foot candelabra will remain at Tracy City Hall until the end of Channukah on Sunday.
Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
