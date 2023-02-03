Sailors assigned to U.S. Naval Air Facility Misawa, Japan, including Tracy native Petty Officer 1st Class Godwin Balderas, arrived in Sapporo, Japan, on Saturday to begin work on a Navy-themed snow statue for the 73rd Annual Sapporo Snow Festival, marking the Navy’s 38th year of participation.
Balderas serves at the Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Detachment in Misawa as a logistics specialist responsible for operating financial accounting systems, managing inventories and maintaining financial logs.
The eight-man team is scheduled to complete the snow sculpture by tomorrow , spending the remainder of their time in Sapporo participating in community relations projects and meeting and interacting with the visitors at Snow Festival this year.
Sailors selected for the team were chosen because of their superior work performance and dedication to the U.S. Navy both on and off-duty. Many were also selected for awards such as “Sailor of the Year” at their respective commands.
AIMD Misawa is a tenant command of NAF Misawa that provides intermediate maintenance level support for deployed aircraft, visiting Carrier Air Wings, and Marine Air Groups.
NAF Misawa is tasked with providing aviation and ground logistic support and services to all permanent and transient United State Navy and United States Marin Corps forces in Northern Japan.
