The Tracy High girls soccer team opened Tri-City Athletic League play by defeating St. Mary’s 1-0 on Wednesday at Wayne Schneider Stadium, claiming an early victory against the Bulldogs’ chief rival for the TCAL title.
“This win is huge. Coming from being on varsity for 4 years, St. Mary’s is the game that’s always loud, it’s always crazy,” said senior forward Bailey Gualco. “Everyone’s hopes are high to see who’s winning.”
Tracy comes into the season as a three-time defending league champion from the 2017-18 season through the 2019-20 season. Tracy was also the league leader in 2020-21, but because many TCAL teams couldn’t play a full season because of COVID-19 restrictions no league champion was declared.
Wednesday’s game saw the Bulldog offense putting nearly constant pressure on the Rams’ defense, but a St. Mary’s back line limited Tracy’s shots on the goal. The St. Mary’s goalkeeper blocked six shots in the first half as Gualco, senior Ashleigh Garcia, sophomore Ava Coverdale and junior Savanna Cordero kept up the pressure.
Tracy’s scoring opportunity came in the second half. In the 65th minute the Bulldogs took a corner kick from the right side.
Freshman Alexa Munoz took the kick and made a short pass to Cordero, who passed it into the crowd in front of the goal. That’s where Gualco was positioned and prepared to make a header shot into the goal.
Gualco said that finding the scoring opportunity took persistence against a St. Mary’s defense that turned back most of Tracy’s attacks.
“I’m more of an aggressive player, so once I see them trap the ball or be able to settle it down I want to get there right away so I can get control and somehow make a counter for my team,”
While the victory is a good start to league play, Cordero said that it’s too early for the Bulldogs to get overconfident.
“Every team is tough competition. Soccer is a weird game. Some teams can just come out of nowhere and perform really well, so everybody is going to be good competition,” she said.
St. Mary’s had few scoring opportunities, with Tracy senior goalkeeper Riley Murray collecting most attempts before the Rams could take effective shots, and also blocking a high shot on goal at the end of the first half.
Tracy also won the junior varsity game 4-0.
Manteca 5, Kimball 2
The Kimball High girls took a 5-2 loss to Manteca High in Valley Oak League play on Tuesday at Manteca High. Manteca (12-3-0, 3-1-0 VOL) held a 2-1 lead at the half, with Kimball senior Allyson Thompson scoring on a free kick in the 15th minute.
Manteca had more scoring opportunities with 12 shots on goals, with Kimball senior goalkeeper Jordan Claire blocking seven shots. Manteca scored two goals in the second half before Kimball scored again, this time with Thompson passing to sophomore Mia Level as she charged at the goal in the 66th minute, making it a 4-2 game in Manteca’s favor. The Buffaloes scored one more on a penalty kick to make it a 5-2 game.
Varsity girls: Delta Charter 4, Venture Academy 2
The Delta Charter girls soccer team started the new year with a 4-2 win at Venture Academy in Stockton on Monday. Senior Leslie Mangskau score all four of the Dragons’ goals with assists from senior Alyssa Dulkevich and freshman Evelyn Gutierrez. Junior Jianna West anchored the Delta Charter defense.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.