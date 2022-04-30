Tracy High senior Kylie Van Os made every effort to put herself in leadership posts at her school over the past four years, all in preparation for her next adventure, an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.
Van Os said that her mother, Julie Van Os, urged her to consider the U.S. Military Academy as early as eighth grade.
“Ever since then I’ve been working really hard to get an appointment. There’s a lot that goes into the whole application process,” she said.
Van Os is a 3-year member of the varsity volleyball team, having been named her team’s most valuable player and first-team all-Tri-City Athletic League, and was a first-team all-TCAL player on the Tracy girls basketball team. She also played volleyball with Rage Volleyball Club and was a softball player at Tracy High in her freshman and sophomore years.
Her involvement in athletics is just one part of the high school experience that qualified her for the appointment.
“I think it was a lot of everything,” she said. “I’m in the leadership class currently as (Associated Student Body) president, and also served as captain on those sports teams that I did play on, and I think West Point recognizes that. Obviously it’s the military academy and they’re looking for leadership skills and leadership background.”
Her academic record, which she expects will be between 4.3 and 4.4 grade point average when she graduates, worked in her favor, and she had to pass physical and medical reviews, write a series of essays and she received nominations from Congressman Josh Harder and Senator Diane Feinstein.
She enters West Point as a kinesiology major with an interest in entering the medical field, but noted that cadets generally don’t start taking major-specific courses until the second semester of their freshman year.
“West Point allows you the opportunity to try new things while you’re there and figure out what your interests are and where your strong suits are. It definitely points out your weaknesses along the way too,” she said. Graduates of West Point are obligated to serve at least 5 years as officers in the U.S. Army.
“Overall West Point will give me the opportunity to do anything, whether it’s a military career or doing any other type of career afterward.”
She hasn’t decided which sport she will concentrate on at the academy, though West Point does require all cadets to be part of an athletic team at the academy, whether its one of their NCAA Division 1 teams or an academy club team.
Reception day at West Point is June 27 and a 6-week program of cadet candidate basic training follows. It’s a demanding program, but Van Os said she’s eager for the challenge.
“West Point and the college application process in general picks out who can fit and thrive in any of their programs,” she said, “Everything that they see, that I am well fit for West Point, that alone gives me confidence going into it.”
