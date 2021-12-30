Tracy High senior Anthony Nunes claimed the gold medal for his weight class at the Marty Manges Invitational tournament, held Dec. 18 at Casa Roble High School in Orangevale.
Nunes, wrestling in the 145-pound class, won all four of his matches, one by an 11-4 decision, a first-period pin (0:38) in the quarterfinals, a 15-6 major decision in the semifinals. He won the championship with a third-period pin (4:44).
Other Tracy High wrestlers competing at the event included freshman William Metge (113) and sophomore Maximiliano Cornejo (138). Both went 2-2 and got as far as the consolation final in their respective brackets.
CVHS Girls Wrestling Classic
Tracy High senior Virginia Metge was the top competitor among Tracy’s girls team on Dec. 18 when the Bulldogs attended the Castro Valley High School Girls Wrestling Classic. Metge went 3-1 for the day and won the consolation championship. She lost her first match on a first-period pin (1:17) and then won three matches in a row, including a first-period pin (1:36), a second-period pin (2:36) and a third-period pin (5:02).
