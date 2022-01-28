With one more win in the Bulldogs’ dual match against West on Tuesday, Tracy High senior Anthony Nunes remains undefeated.
So far, in addition to going undefeated in Tri-City Athletic League dual matches, Nunes has five tournament gold medals and holds a 25-0 record. Those accomplishments are reflective of a mindset that he expects to guide him to even more tournament championships, starting with the TCAL tournament next weekend, and then the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 and SJS Masters tournaments to follow.
Once the California Interscholastic Federation state championships come around at the end of next month Nunes expects to have improved on his state ranking –39th in the 138-pound class – and continue defeating other state-ranked wrestlers on the way to the state championship podium.
Nunes has spent the past year climbing toward these goals. During his sophomore year he advanced to the SJS Masters meet, but a shoulder injury at the start of last year put him in recovery mode during his junior season, when COVID-19 restrictions forced cancellation of big wrestling tournaments.
He came back at the start of this year determined to dominate.
“The confidence for me came from continuously working hard, getting those wins early in the season, beating those guys who were ranked above me,” he said. “I was ranked I think 11th or 12th in the Sac-Joaquin Section at the beginning of the year and now I’m ranked fifth, beating guys above me at 138, 145.”
He had to defeat two state-ranked wrestlers at each of his first two tournaments in December, the Bay Area 58 at Castro Valley High School and the Marty Manges Invitational in Orangevale, to get his first two gold medals.
He then was the top ranked wrestler in his class going into the Bulldogs Classic in Turlock earlier this month, and again at the Firebaugh Westside tournament on Jan. 15. He earned his fifth gold medal of the season at the San Ramon Valley Invitational last weekend in Danville.
“A lot goes into that. Obviously working hard in the room, refining my technique, staying on top of my strength and conditioning, staying on top of my weight management and diet, and just putting myself in condition to be as successful as I can,” he said.
After the league and division meets he knows the competition will be the toughest yet as he goes back up against some of the state’s top-ranked wrestlers at the SJS Masters tournament on Feb. 18 and 19 in Stockton. Between there and the state tournament the physical training is just the start.
“It's mostly mental. The higher up you get the more mental it is. Whoever is on is going to win. Whoever believes in himself, whoever is mentally toughest, that’s what it comes down to,” he said.
“The preparation is, for me, a lot of physical stuff in the room, but I’ve been doing other stuff outside, like journaling and meditating, which helps me with my mind, and then just focus all of the time.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.